TJ Sibilia was named a client service associate at Park Place Financial Advisors, the wealth management division of Brattleboro Savings & Loan. He’ll provide support to Park Place’s team and clients with a focus on preparing and processing client account documents, assisting with planning projects, and managing client communications and follow-up. He has spent 25 years working in marketing, media and customer relationship management in Vermont.
The city of Keene has made several staffing changes.
Robert Skrocki is now a firefighter/EMT with the Fire Department. He will be responsible for the efficient performance of required duties such as general fire, rescue and emergency medical responsibilities necessary to the stability and the safety of the community. He graduated from Monadnock Regional High School as class president and Student Government president, and then went on to graduate from Keene State College with a bachelor’s degree in music. He then worked at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School as the band director for the past six years. His experience in fire service includes the N.H. Fire Academy in Concord, Richmond Fire and Rescue, and Fitzwilliam Fire and Ambulance.
Tyler Valenti is now a Firefighter/AEMT with the Keene Fire Department, providing general fire, rescue, and emergency medical service responsibilities for the safety of the community. He transferred from Wolfeboro. He graduated from Keene High School and has an associate’s degree in fire science from Lakes Region Community College. He also was an intern firefighter in Meredith.
Evan J. Clements was hired as planner with the Community Development Department. He will work with applicants to navigate the land use approval process and administer the newly adopted Land Development Code. He graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago with a master’s of urban planning and policy. He was previously the assistant planner in Hollis.
Deanna Lopez was hired as a parking services officer in the Parking Department. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, N.M., and was previously a police officer in Center, Colo.
Alyssa Bender was hired as the Youth Services manager, responsible for the Youth Services office, grant applications and other responsibilities pertaining to Parks, Recreation and Facilities. She has a bachelor of arts in criminal justice and psychology and a minor in sociology from Keene State College, and is pursuing a master of science in health and human performance through the University of Southwest in Hobbs, N.M. She previously worked with the Office of Youth Services in Hillsboro, where she promoted youth engagement and community involvement, also working with juvenile diversion and young adult diversion. She also helped run an at-risk community youth center.
Elizabeth M. Pedro is the laboratory technician with the Public Works Waste Water Treatment Plant. She will perform tests on samples, prepare chemical solutions, and maintain laboratory equipment and records. She has a bachelor’s of science in biology from William Paterson University in New Jersey, and previously worked at Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission in Newark. She has skills in microbiology, chemistry, hazardous waste and more.
Dan Surber is now a maintenance aide I with Parks, Recreation and Facilities, where he will perform routine maintenance, maintain the facility and recreation grounds and landscape, cooperating with outside contractors. He previously worked seasonally with Parks and Recreation. He graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon.
Brian Lloyd is now a facilities mechanic with Parks and Recreation. He will monitor, repair and coordinate maintenance projects. He graduated from Keene High School and was previously a maintenance technician with Jaffrey-Rindge School District
Bill Walsh was hired as a recycler and groundskeeper/litter control attendant with the Public Works Department. He will separate and process recyclables, operate transportation and forklifts, and more. He graduated from Monadnock Regional High School and was previously an assistant manager with Marlborough Greenhouses in Marlborough.
Toshiko Ruffle has become a library aide with the Keene Public Library, responsible for serving patrons with excellent public service skills, maintaining the circulation desk, and communicating library policy and procedures to users. She graduated Showa Women’s University in Tokyo with a bachelor’s degree in international studies and is taking classes in English for speakers of other languages with Keene Community Education. She has taught Japanese at Amherst Japanese Language School in Amherst, Mass., and was a sales assistant, receptionist, and guest service representative in Tokyo.