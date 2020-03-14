Krista Davison has joined Cheshire Medical Center’s Audiology Department. She earned a doctorate in clinical audiology from the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders from the University of New Hampshire. Davison has been practicing audiology for more than five years and is certified by and a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology.
Tali Nelson has joined the sales and marketing department at Monadnock Paper Mills Inc. as a senior sales representative. Prior to joining Monadnock Paper, she was a sales executive with Mondi Group–Fiber Industrial Packaging Division, where she realized measurable growth in new business. Previously, she held sales positions at Packaging Corp. of America, International Paper, Finch Paper LLC and GPA Specialty Substrates. Through that time she worked directly with merchant distributors, commercial offset and digital print shops across the country.