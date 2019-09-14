Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has two additions to its medical staff.
John Nesbitt M.D., has joined the Emergency Department. Nesbitt holds a Master of Science degree in geography from the University of British Columbia and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Vermont, College of Medicine in Burlington. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital, through the University of Connecticut.
Anna Blanc has joined the Department of Family Medicine. A board certified physician assistant, she has a master’s in physician assistant studies from Franklin Pierce University in West Lebanon.