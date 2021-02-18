Mack Mackin has joined the Youth Development team of Brattleboro-based Youth Services as the new youth and young adult intake and groups coordinator. Mackin will work from both Youth Services’ Brattleboro and Bellows Falls offices, conducting intake screenings, providing brief and stabilization services for youth and families, and coordinating groups — including professional development and support groups for Youth Services’ host home program. Mackin’s links youth and families to basic needs resources such as food, transportation, medical care, therapeutic supports, and emergency or respite housing. Previously, Mackin was the Kids Club Program coordinator at the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club, connecting with pre-teens and teens in its after-school program, and developing programs and activities related to services and professional development for staff. As a student, Mackin created a podcast that focused on harm reduction and mentoring. Mackin has served as a volunteer board member of Westgate Housing since 2019.
Mark Danahy has joined N.H. Mutual Bancorp as senior vice president of residential lending. Danahy leads and oversees the mortgage and personal lending programs for Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Savings Bank of Walpole. Danahy is responsible for the development and implementation of the strategic vision for residential lending at the three banks. Previously, Danahy was president and CEO at KeyBank Mortgage in Cleveland and held executive leadership roles at Citibank and PHH Mortgage, based in Mt. Laurel, N.J. Danahy is a board member and treasurer of the Mill Hollow Heritage Association, based in East Alstead. He holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Virginia Tech and an MBA from George Mason University. Danahy lives in Alstead with his family.