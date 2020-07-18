Jesse Ridgway has joined the Women’s Health department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Previously, she was a certified nurse midwife at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. She has focused on obstetrics and gynecology since 2015. She earned a Master of Science in nursing from Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and a Bachelor of Arts in religious studies at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Andrea O. Wright has joined Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC’s Labor and Employment Group in Brattleboro. Most recently, she was in-house counsel in the Labor and Employment division at a large wholesale grocer, having started there in the tax department. In that role she investigated and responded to EEOC and state law discrimination charges, worked with HR and management on day-to-day employment issues, and participated in the negotiation of labor agreements and arbitrations.Prior to that, she was an attorney at a “Big 4” consulting firm in Peru. She has law degrees from Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and Boston University.
Gregg Fletcher was named interim administrator at Dublin Christian Academy, leading the school’s academic team for the 2020-21 school year. An alumnus of the academy’s Class of 1990, he began teaching science at the academy 24 years ago. Outside the classroom, he has worked with students, coaching sports, mentoring small groups of students, and leading STEM clubs, including a robotics club and a rocketry club. He has a master’s degree in education administration. Fletcher lives in Dublin with his wife, Heather, a teacher at Antrim Elementary School, and his children Andrew (a 2020 academy graduate), Emily and Samantha.