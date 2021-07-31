Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has hired two medical staffers.
Yan Li, MD, joins the Rheumatology Department. She recently finished her fellowship in rheumatology at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. She completed her residency in the internal medicine department at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass. Li also did a residency of internal medicine at Peking University People’s Hospital in Beijing. She earned her Doctor of Medicine and medical bachelor degree from Peking University Health Science Center, also in Beijing.
Jennifer Patek joins the Family Medicine department. Patek has spent the past seven years as a community mental health nurse with Monadnock Family Services, delivering holistic nursing care and coordination of medical services for individuals with mental health concerns, among other duties. She’s also spent time in clinical rotations in primary- and urgent-care settings. Patek earned Master of Science in nursing with a family nurse practitioner concentration from Simmons University in Boston in May.
Renee Sangermano of Jaffrey has joined Community Volunteer Transportation Co. as advancement assistant. Her responsibilities include building up the volunteer driver base in the 34 towns served by CVTC in the Monadnock Region, with a particular focus on those towns most in need of representation. She will also coordinate marketing and communication activities for volunteers, community partners, donors and friends. Sangermano previously was the director of Parks and Recreation for the town of Jaffrey. She is a graduate of Leadership NH in 2020-2021, and Leadership Monadnock 2018.
Lissa Harris has joined Food Connects in Brattleboro as development director. This new position will strengthen Food Connects’ fundraising efforts, create and execute the organization’s annual development plan and capital campaigns. Harris had worked with the Food Connects team on various projects throughout early 2021. Previously, she held positions at Strolling of the Heifers and Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, responsible for marketing, fundraising and more.