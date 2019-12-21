Rafael Popper-Keizer was named artistic director at Monadnock Music in Peterborough, replacing Gil Rose, who will continue to collaborate with the organization. Popper-Keizer has been in residence with Monadnock Music every summer since 2002. He is principal cellist of the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, Emmanuel Music and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, and a core member of many notable chamber music organizations throughout New England, including the Chameleon Arts Ensemble and Winsor Music. He is a member of the conductorless string ensemble A Far Cry. An alumnus of the New England Conservatory, Popper-Keizer has been featured on over two dozen recordings. He studied with master pedagogue Laurence Lesser and at the Tanglewood Music Center worked with Mstislav Rostropovich and was Yo-Yo Ma’s understudy for Strauss’ “Don Quixote” under the direction of Seiji Ozawa. He is on the faculty of Gordon College in Wenham, Mass., and previously taught at Philips Exeter Academy, Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.