MICHELLE AUGUST has joined Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services as director of hospice. August is a certified hospice and palliative care administrator with more than 20 years of experience in health care, most recently as vice president of operations for Beacon Hospice in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. She is the founder and former CEO of the Rhode Island Hospice Veterans Partnership, an organization dedicated to improving end of life care for veterans. August will join the N.H. Hospice Veterans Partnership. She is a member of the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization and Hospice Foundation of America. She has been active with the Alzheimer’s Association. August and her husband, Ron Pelletier, are relocating to the area.