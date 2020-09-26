Kristin Moses has been named patient care manager for Hospice at HCS in Keene. She will manage an interdisciplinary team of nurses, aides, spiritual care counselors and social workers to provide care to patients and provide support to their families. Moses will also coordinate patient care with community health care providers and long-term care and assisted living facilities. A registered nurse, Moses graduated from Grand Canyon University and is enrolled in the Master of Nursing Leadership Program there. She’s certified in hospice and palliative care and wound care. She most recently was a clinical manager for Bayada Hospice.
Beth Chague has joined The Brattleboro Retreat as chief financial officer. Chague has more than 30 years of experience in health care finance, including 18 years in senior finance leadership roles in hospital and human services settings. Most recently, she was regional vice president of finance at Trinity Health of New England Senior Communities, a group of eight skilled nursing facilities, a continuing care retirement community, assisted living, a residential care facility and an adult day care. Previously, Chague spent three years as CFO and vice president of human resources at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow, Mass. Between 2004 and 2015 she held positions with the Sisters of Providence Health System and Cooley Dickinson Hospital as director of finance. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting from Bryant College in Smithfield, R.I. She lives in western Massachusetts.
Michelle Pinter-Petrillo has joined Food Connects in Brattleboro as its new farm-to-school coordinator. The agency’s third farm-to-school team member, she’ll support school teams in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, Windham Central Supervisory Union and Springfield School District. A native of Springfield, Vt., she has worked in a wide range of schools in rural and urban districts. Most recently, she designed and taught garden, nutrition and food-justice education in public schools in Oakland, Calif. She’s also been a private chef, culinary school instructor and teaches online under her brand, That Vegetable Lady.