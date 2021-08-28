Cheshire Medical Center has added to its medical staff.
Sarah Markus has joined the Emergency Department. Markus recently finished her residency in emergency medicine at Denver Health Medical Center in Denver. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colo., and a Master of Biomedical Sciences degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College in Hanover. She also served as a clinical assistant at Colorado Mountain Medical in Edwards, Colo.
M. Harinie Cooray has joined the Family Medicine department. Cooray completed her family medicine residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, Texas. She holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto. She also worked as a clinical assistant at KM Medical Center in Toronto.
Joshua Leduc has joined the Family Medicine department. He spent the past six years as a nurse practitioner, most recently in the Primary Care department at Gainesville Family Physicians in Gainesville, Fla. He also was a Registered Nurse in two facilities in Jacksonville, Fla., including including emergency room experience. Leduc earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He holds a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner degree from South University in Savannah, Ga., and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston.