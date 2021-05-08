Cheryl Aaron has been named manager-sales and customer support at Janos Technology in Keene. She’ll lead the customer support team and business development. Aaron has been with Janos for more than 16 years, with roles in marketing, purchasing, sales and program management. Most recently, she was the manager of sales operations.
Cheshire Medical Center has added two medical staffers.
Brian Pellicano joined the Orthopaedics Department. Pellicano recently completed his Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Manchester. He has clinical experience in family medicine, surgery, internal medicine and emergency medicine. Pellicano also holds a Bachelor of Science in exercise and movement science from the University of Vermont. He has also worked as an emergency medical technician with the Fallon Ambulance Service in North Quincy, Mass.
Tricia Aiston joined the Dermatology Department. With more than 20 years of nursing experience, Aiston has worked as an APRN, FNP-C since 2014. She has a specialization in dermatology, spending the last two-plus years at dermatology centers — most recently at Dermatology and Skin Health in Dover. Aiston holds a Master of Science degree from the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Rivier University in Nashua.