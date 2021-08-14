Ben Wheeler has joined the Commercial Lending team at Savings Bank of Walpole as senior vice president, Commercial Lending. He will work to develop and implement the bank’s strategic vision for commercial lending and business banking products and services. Wheeler previously served as senior vice president, commercial banking, for NBT Bank N.A., where he focused on business development and growth of the commercial portfolio in the Monadnock Region. Wheeler also worked at TD Bank N.A. for many years as regional vice president, commercial banking, for western/central New Hampshire. He was the recipient of the bank’s Chairman Award Winner (top 1 percent of employee base) seven times. Wheeler holds an MBA in business administration and management from Southern N.H. University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Plymouth State College. Wheeler serves on the Monadnock United Way’s Finance, Executive and Resource Development committees and just completed a year as board chairman. He is also incoming president of the Rotary Club of Jaffrey-Rindge and a volunteer coach for the Conant High School Unified Basketball program. Wheeler lives in Jaffrey with his family.
Brattleboro Savings & Loan has promoted two staffers.
Donna Rathbun was named vice president and compliance officer, BSA/AML officer. Rathbun has been with BS&L for 27 years — originally managing the bank’s Career Center Program at Brattleboro Union High School. In 1994, she became the manager of the bank’s main office, and in 2018, she took on the role of compliance officer, BSA/AML officer. In addition to ensuring the bank operates in compliance with all federal and state consumer banking laws and regulations, Rathbun is responsible for the bank’s efforts to combat money laundering under the Bank Secrecy Act. In 2020, she completed training to become a certified regulatory compliance manager.
Sherie Lewis was named assistant vice president and operations manager. Lewis joined the bank in 2005 as a teller, and has since been the main office head teller, customer service representative, assistant branch manager, and has worked in both processing and underwriting for the bank’s mortgage lending department. In 2016, she moved to the operations department. She graduated from the New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College in 2018 and recently enrolled in the Stonier Graduate School of Banking’s three-year program at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.