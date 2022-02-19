Denise Whitney was named sales director of the Peterborough office of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group. Whitney has been an agent with the company since 2013. She has lived in the Contoocook Valley Region for 34 years and is active in her community, volunteering for ConVal End 68 Hours of Hunger and other community organizations and events.
Keene State College has filled three administrative positions.
Marney Buss was named dean of students. She’ll serve as an advocate for students and is responsible for high-level oversight of the college’s community standards process and student handbook; support for faculty and staff in addressing student challenges and concerns; navigating and directing student crisis management and behavioral threat assessment; and working to assist students as they navigate campus processes and policies. Buss brings almost 20 years of experience in student affairs, most recently, at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., where she had served as assistant dean of students since 2018.
Kat Dougherty was named assistant dean of students earlier this month. She will also advocate for students and will direct all community standards processes, systems and case management; facilitate the CARES program; train and develop staff and faculty in support of the community standards and CARES; and work to ensure students’ due-process rights are upheld. Since 2019, Dougherty had been assistant dean of student affairs at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. She has experience in student conduct, sexual misconduct prevention and adjudication, and behavioral intervention.
Paul Miller was named director of strategic communications and community relations in late January. He’ll help to raise the visibility for the college while overseeing all internal and external communications. He brings more than three decades of experience in college public relations, community journalism and development and community impact programming work. Most recently, he led development and community impact efforts at the Keene Family YMCA. Previously, Miller worked for more than three decades at The Keene Sentinel, rising from sportswriter to become the paper’s executive editor until leaving in 2019.