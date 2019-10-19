Gaurav Chawla was named chief medical officer at the Brattleboro Retreat. Previously, he was CMO at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke, Mass., where he worked since 2012 in various roles, including chief of psychiatry and medical director of child and adolescent services. He received his medical degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh, India. In 2001, he completed a residency program in psychiatry at the Medical University of Ohio, followed by a residency program in child and adolescent psychiatry at Tufts New England Medical Center in 2003. He holds certification in child and adolescent psychiatry, adult psychiatry and addiction medicine.
Charlie Pratt of Swanzey has joined Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services as director of transportation. The department operates The City Express, The Friendly Bus and The Medical Express. A graduate of Keene High School, Pratt has more than 20 years of experience supervising and managing day-to-day operations in the manufacturing industry. Pratt and his wife, Andrea, live in Swanzey.