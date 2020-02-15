Priscilla Morrill has joined the Peterborough office of Hammer Physical Therapy & Rolfing. Morrill offers zen shiatsu, deep tissue massage, trigger point therapy, strain/counterstrain, Swedish massage, reflexology, reiki and reiki classes. Morrill trained at the N.H. Institute for Therapeutic Arts in Hudson. She then spent three years working at a spa in downtown Peterborough. She is a member of the American Massage Therapy Association.
Cheshire Medical Center has added two positions to its leadership team.
Rachel Lovins was named medical director and vice president of Acute Care Services. Lovins oversees the clinical quality and medical standards of care for acute care services while spearheading clinical initiatives aimed at improving quality and safety outcomes. Lovins most recently chaired the Department of Medicine and was medical director for palliative care at Middlesex Health in Middletown, Conn. She earned her doctor of medicine from Yale University School of Medicine, where she was assistant clinical professor of medicine from 2003 to 2014.
Michael O’Shea was named medical director of ambulatory care services and vice president. O’Shea leads the clinical integration and management of ambulatory care services and provides leadership and expertise for Cheshire Medical Center’s multi-specialty, multi-site physician practice. He most recently was executive medical director at Trinity Health of New England in Hartford, Conn. Previously, O’Shea was the medical director for Baycare Health Partners in western Massachusetts. He has maintained an active clinical nephrology practice for more than 20 years and will continue to provide nephrology care to this community. He earned his doctor of medicine from University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.
Stephen Brooks of West Chesterfield has joined Littleton Coin Co. as chief operating officer. Most recently, he was vice president of operations for Labsphere Inc. in Sutton. Previously, he held operations leadership and engineering roles with Corning, Osram Sylvania, Zygo and Ford Motor Co. A registered professional engineer, Brooks holds a master’s degree in engineering from George Washington University and an undergraduate degree from the United States Military Academy.
Keene-based Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services has made two staffing changes.
Sarah Mosher was named assistant controller for grants and community programs. She will be responsible for the oversight for revenue, expense and audit for the agency’s grant-funded programs. Mosher has been with HCS since 2016, most recently as senior staff accountant. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Keene State College. She and her family live in Roxbury.
Erica Warzybok was named assistant controller for general ledger. She will be responsible for the oversight for revenue, expense, investments and the agency audit. Warzybok has a broad background in accounting, most recently as senior accountant at New England College in Henniker. She has a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Bentley College. She lives in Fitzwilliam.
Andrew Richardson has joined the commercial lending team at Savings Bank of Walpole as vice president, commercial loan officer. Richardson previously worked as branch manager, vice president at KeyBank in Brattleboro for 3½ years, where he was responsible for retail management and business banking efforts including commercial lending, cash management and deposit gathering. Previously, he worked at Citizens Bank, Keene as a branch manager, assistant vice president for several years. Richardson, a 2015 Business Monadnock Trendsetter Recipient, earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise sciences with a minor in business administration from Colby-Sawyer College. He lives in Spofford.
Brad Martin has joined WorldWide Computer Solutions in Keene. He has more than 20 years of experience in sales, in the IT and health care fields. He’s worked with Philips, GE and Siemens in roles ranging from sales consultant to development manager to chief information officer. Martin graduated from Monadnock High School. An avid cyclist, he enjoys outdoor activities including cross country skiing and hiking.