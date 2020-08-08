Tamara Richardson was named vice president, human resources diversity and inclusion officer for N.H. Mutual Bancorp. She ensures the organization prioritizes the enhancement of cultural diversity and inclusion, while promoting and communicating workplace expectations to employees of N.H. Mutual Bancorp and its member companies Merrimack County Savings Bank, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust. Richardson is based out of Savings Bank of Walpole’s North Meadow Plaza office in Walpole. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Richardson joined Savings Bank of Walpole in 1996. Richardson is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management and American Payroll Association. She earned her Associate in Arts degree in liberal studies from Community College of Vermont. She also serves as secretary of the Pathfinders Snowmobile Club in Weathersfield, Vt. She lives in North Springfield, Vt., with her husband, Warren.
The city of Keene has made three staffing changes.
Christopher Staples was sworn in as a fire captain after the retirement of Capt. Arthur Johnson. He will direct assigned shift personnel in their firefighting, fire prevention, emergency medical services, maintenance and training activities, as well as carry out administrative and technical supervisory work. Hired in 2002, Staples was promoted to fire lieutenant in 2014. He previously worked for Southwest N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid and R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service.
Thomas O’Brien was promoted to commercial building inspector. He’ll interpret and enforce codes, laws and regulations related to building practices for commercial projects and serve as the point of contact for contractors and other Community Development Department staff. He’s been with the city for almost six years, previously working for MacMillin Construction as a project engineer. O’Brien obtained his bachelor’s degree in construction management through Keene State College and Southern New Hampshire University, and holds certification from the International Code Council and other agencies.
Michael Warner was promoted to motor equipment operator I with the Public Works Department/Highway Division. Warner will operate some heavy equipment in the maintenance and repair of city streets, sidewalks, drainage systems., and adjoining vegetation. A Keene High School graduate, he holds a commercial driver’s license and various N.H. Department of Environmental Services’ water licenses. Before joining the city in 2018, he worked for several years at Life Safety Fire Protection in Dublin.