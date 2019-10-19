As one Keene business is bowing out after many years, a newer operation is planning a move into its Winchester Street space.
Andy’s Cycles is shutting down at 165 Winchester St., as longtime owner Bruce Anderson retires. The shop, a mainstay for sales and service in the region, opened in 1954, according to its website.
Anderson has sold the building to Dr. Jonny Norris, who runs Montshire Pediatric Dentistry at 340 West St. That year-old office has merged with the practice of Claremont dentist Colin Boswell, a move Norris said means his current space is now too small.
Norris plans to open in the Winchester Street location in March.