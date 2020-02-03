A jewelry store on Keene’s Central Square will close in April, its owner announced Monday.
“It’s the staffing problem,” said Katie Goode, owner of Amidon Jewelers.
Amidon’s other location, in West Lebanon, will remain open.
Trying to staff both stores — while never easy — became untenable last year, when the Keene store churned through six sales associates in six months, she said.
“It’s always been challenging, but this summer it was like never before,” she said.
A going-out-of-business sale at the Keene store began Monday, with gold, silver, diamond rings and other items up to 70 percent off, according to a news release from Goode. A weekly drawing for a $100 “shopping spree” will also be held.
Founded in Hanover in 1935, Amidon has also operated stores in Claremont, Brattleboro and Amherst, Mass., all of which closed decades ago, according to Goode, who has owned the company since 1993. The store moved into Keene five years ago.
Parting with the Elm City will be hard, she said. “It’s really sad, because I love downtown Keene.”