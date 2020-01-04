ALSTEAD — After closing last weekend, a craft store is looking to the Lakes Region for a new home.
Beginning in 2014, Alstead Country Crafts offered locally made gifts at 4 Main St., including etched glass, cheese boards, wooden bowls, jewelry and knitted items. “The list is endless,” according to owner Debbie Reilly of Alstead.
But Alstead is a “sleepy little town,” she said, and it couldn’t support her business. The shop’s last day was Sunday.
Alstead Country Crafts needs to be more accessible to tourists, skiers and leaf-peepers, she said. Reilly plans to start looking for a new location in the Lakes Region in February or March, with a goal to reopen in the late spring.
“It’s really sad. The whole area, all these little stores are closing,” she said, referring to Route 101 Local Goods in Keene and the Gilsum Village Store, both of which also closed recently.