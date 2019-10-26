After shuttering more than six months ago, an adult novelty store has reopened next door to its original home.
Jared Goodell of Keene launched Vybrant at 166 Emerald St. in June 2018. He closed the store in March and opened Keene CBD in that space shortly after.
“It was a strategy move,” he said, noting that the cannabidiol shop needed less floorspace but should open sooner, since CBD products were in high demand.
A post on the adult entertainment store’s Facebook page announced its reopening Sept. 20 at 168 Emerald St. Goodell said Vybrant’s new spot is about 30 percent larger.
