BRATTLEBORO — A new acupuncture studio aims to put less pressure on wallets with treatments in a group setting.
Laura Thomas of Windham, Vt., opened Acupuncture for Humanity on Main Street last month, but she’s had a license to practice since 2003.
“I’ve been interested in traditional and alternative medicine for most of my life,” she said in a news release. “... I’ve always been driven to understand how people tick and how we can tick even better every day. And with acupuncture, I’ve found my calling.”
Acupuncture is a form of alternative medicine with deep roots in Chinese traditions. Practitioners insert thin needles into the body to stimulate nerves, muscles and connective tissue.
Rather than the typical acupuncture setup with a specialist working on one patient, Thomas treats multiple clients at a time in a large room with recliners. This reduces the cost, the release says, with patients paying $15 to $45 per treatment.
Thomas’ studio addresses everything from general maintenance and balancing to the common cold, stress, and pain issues, the release says. For more information, go to acupunctureforhumanity.com.