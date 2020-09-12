Just over a month after Keene’s mask ordinance took effect, several local businesses say overall compliance hasn’t been much of a problem, though some customers still resist the mandate.
“Most people comply, but we definitely have had issues,” said Roberta Mastrogiovanni, who owns The Corner News on Main Street. “... Despite the fact that we ask people to wear masks, they come in without them.”
When customers do come in without masks, Mastrogiovanni said Corner News staff offer them one, or direct them to the store’s walk-up window.
“But there are those who seem to want to prove a point and push on us the fact that they don’t need to wear one,” Mastrogiovanni said. “So we ask them to leave.”
On one occasion, Corner News staff had to call police for help dealing with a customer who refused to wear a face covering. As of Sept. 6, one month after the mask ordinance took effect, the Keene Police Department has handled 32 calls related to the new law, Police Chief Steven Russo said. Most of those calls, Russo said, have involved businesses requesting help with a customer who was not complying, rather than someone reporting a business for noncompliance.
The ordinance, which requires most adults and kids over the age of 9 to wear face coverings in all indoor public places and outdoor spaces where business is conducted, was approved by the City Council on Aug. 6 by a 12-2 vote, and took effect immediately.
Penalties for violating the ordinance are a verbal warning for the first offense, a written warning for the second, a $100 fine for the third and a $250 fine for all subsequent offenses. Only businesses and other public establishments are subject to the fines, not individuals.
Through last Sunday, only one business has received a written warning, and two have received verbal warnings, Russo said. Overall, he added that he believes businesses and individuals have responded “quite well” to the mask mandate.
“I have noticed an increase in wearing of face coverings even before the Ordinance, and the majority of people are voluntarily complying, which is everyone’s preference,” Russo said in an email. “We all realize that this is controversial topic, and difficult for everyone, [including] the businesses trying to run their business and monitor employees and now customers, it can’t be easy but they are trying.”
Thomas Paquette, the manager of Ted’s Shoe & Sport on Main Street, said the store hasn’t had any issues with compliance with the mask ordinance. He added that the store began requiring staff and customers to wear face coverings as soon as the business reopened in May.
“I think it’s just common sense,” Paquette said. “We had our business rules, what we mandated here, well before the city had their ordinance. It was kind of set in stone, if you wanted to come shop here, that we ask for you to put on a mask. And if you weren’t wearing a mask, we’ll kindly help you outside.”
And ultimately, Paquette added, he believes the mask ordinance is a crucial part in the community’s effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just common sense, I feel like, and safety and respect for everybody,” he said. “It’s key for everyone to follow this rule.”