Keene Publishing Corp., publisher of The Sentinel, SentinelSource.com and other area publications, recently recognized eight longtime staff members for their service with and contributions to the company.
At a staff online video ceremony on June 30 led by publisher Thomas M. Ewing to celebrate The Sentinel’s 221st year, milestone service awards were presented to advertising director Michael Breshears and newsroom editor Rick Clark for 35 years’ service; to assistant advertising director Shelly Bergeron for 25 years’ service; to digital and design director Jessica Garcia for 15 years’ service; and to managing editor-local news Anika Clark, mailroom staff member Jason West and newsroom editor Kevin Pearson for 10 years’ service.
Circulation customer service representative Kimberly Ethier received the company’s annual unsung staff member award. Based on input from the entire staff, this award recognized Ethier for her quiet effectiveness and high level of professionalism, achievement and reliability.