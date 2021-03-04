365 Cycles will close its downtown Keene store at the end of the month but will continue operating online, as well as at a separate location in Pennsylvania, according to owner Ben Berman.
The brick-and-mortar 365 Cycles outlet at 116 Main St. has struggled to attract customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Berman said, explaining that his regular patrons now mainly shop on its website. He said that while the business' overall revenue grew by 50 percent last year, the local shop did not see a similar boom.
"It’s kind of a delicate balance in Keene with the revenue," he said. "It’s a small town. It can be an OK business when we have normal foot traffic."
Berman, who lives in Walpole, said the bicycle parts and repair shop moved to its Main Street location three years ago after opening in the Elm City in 2012. It also has a store in Lancaster, Pa., that will remain open.
365 Cycles has eight employees in Keene, according to Berman. He said he has offered all of them an opportunity to remain with the business as it adopts a more digital model and added that he eventually plans to open an office locally.
"We’ll still be there for the people that want to shop with us online … so in a way we’d like to think we’re still servicing the Keene area," he said.