Danny Aiello, a late-blooming actor who memorably portrayed blue-collar heavies and hotheads in films such as “The Godfather: Part II,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo” and “Do the Right Thing,” and who played against type as a middle-aged mama’s boy in “Moonstruck,” died Dec. 12 at a hospital in New Jersey. He was 86.
Raised in poverty during the Depression, Aiello grew up in the South Bronx with six siblings. His father, he said, “took a hike.” Learning to hustle for work at age 6, he became a high school dropout, a gang member, a thief and safecracker, a pool shark, a Greyhound bus line bag handler and a troublemaking transit union president.
Burly, husky-voiced and gregarious, Aiello was also a natural showman whose work as a bouncer at an improv comedy club provided his entree into acting. Some nights, he took a chance at emceeing and singing.
“It was no big deal,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “It was, ‘Danny, go up and announce the acts.’ I don’t know how I did it, though. There was a little bantering expected between the acts, and I kept that short. I was terrified. But then, no one’s shooting bullets at you, and you do it. It gave me my first ounce of strength in that direction.”
Encouraged by the club owner, he began attending casting calls and landed stage roles that he described as “off off off off” Broadway. He had a small part as a ballplayer in the movie drama “Bang the Drum Slowly” (1973), starring Robert De Niro. But he got his breakthrough the next year in “The Godfather: Part II,” playing a hit man. As Aiello garroted a mobster, he improvised a message to his victim that director Francis Ford Coppola kept in the film: “Michael Corleone says hello.”
It was the start of a nearly five-decade career spanning more than 100 roles, with Aiello often cast as boisterous toughs on both sides of the law. In the police drama “Fort Apache, The Bronx” (1981), he had a supporting role as an psychopathic police officer who throws a young man off a rooftop, and he was the abusive husband of Mia Farrow in Woody Allen’s “The Purple Rose of Cairo” (1985).
Aiello became one of the busiest character actors in movies, notably as a contract killer with a soft streak in Allen’s “Radio Days” (1987) and as a man torn between his engagement to Cher and his devotion to his dying mother in “Moonstruck” (1987).
In casting “Do the Right Thing” (1989), Spike Lee tried to persuade De Niro to play Sal, a pizzeria owner, but the actor steered him to Aiello.
“I think it makes a big difference that Danny has lived a real life,” Lee told the Los Angeles Times.”With most actors, they’ve been to acting school, they’ve been to Juilliard. That’s all they know. But Danny’s been out here. He’s lived a little.”