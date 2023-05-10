Callie Boisvert and Abbey Shumway, ConVal Regional High School seniors, have been advocating for suicide awareness and mental health with an annual 5K since 2019. This year is no exception.
Their organization, Break the Silence's 5K campus walk event for suicide prevention is free to participate in and sign up for. The marathon will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, at the high school. Donations are requested, but not required, and there will be shirts and snacks for purchase, according to Boisvert.
This is the fourth year of the marathon, and all the proceeds from donations will go to Avenue A, a teen resource center, operated by The Grapevine Family Community Resource Center. The center is the only teen-focused community organization in the Monadnock Region, according to the organization’s website.
Boisvery and Shumway met with the resource center in early April and decided to donate their 5K proceeds to the organization because of the impact its programs have had on local teens.
“It’s not just resources, they also do things at the teen center that promote mental health and taking care of yourself, which is great. They also teach hobbies like artwork projects and music groups,” Shumway, 17, said.
The organization, Break the Silence, was created when Boisvery and Shumway were just 14. At the time, both the students were dealing with mental health issues themselves. They wondered why discussion around struggling with mental health wasn’t more normalized.
“We’re trying to emphasize that you are not weird or embarrassing for feeling that way,” Shumway said. “That’s how I felt and I internalized it and then grew up with [mental health issues] being really hard to deal with.”
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people in the ages 10-24 in New Hampshire, according to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Boisvert and Shumway organized their first 5K in December 2019, and raised $1000 from participants that season.
The two seniors have now raised over $27,000 since 2019 through their annual 5K event, Boisvert, 18, said. They’re expecting to bring in more money with this year’s 5K.
Anyone can participate in the walk event, Boisvert said. People are welcome to bring dogs, strollers or come to just listen to the speaker. Mental health activist Robbie Spencer will give a speech as part of the opening ceremony, and the marathon will begin shortly after participant sign up is completed at 8:30 a.m.
“He has a really raw speech, but also really great and has a lot of perspective,” Shumway said.
Following the speech, the run will begin, and prizes will be offered after the 5K is completed. Shumway and Boisvert also anticipate being able to do a raffle, thanks to gift cards donated by local businesses.
In an attempt to break the stigma around mental health issues, there will also be beaded and colorful necklaces for participants to wear. The necklaces will have text such as “I know someone who died from suicide” or “I’ve struggled myself" on them, Boisvert said.
“It’s a good way to break the stigma … Everyone has gone through something related to this and we’re all together as a community,” Boisvert said.
Boisvert and Shumway hope that by wearing the beaded necklaces people would be able to share the reason for their participation.
“Breaking the silence, breaking the stigma is letting people know that they’re not alone,” Shumway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.