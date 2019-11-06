RINDGE — Ingalls Memorial Library invites the public to a free talk and film on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Rindge Meeting House.
The event will focus on how health insurance works today, choices that can be made, and ways to “Tame the Dragon” of rising costs.
In 2018, speaker Heather Stockwell surveyed nearly 900 people in the state to learn what problems are most concerning to families and communities. Health care topped the list of concerns by a considerable margin. She found many people did not understand how their insurance works and struggled to afford the complex mix of ever-increasing premiums, co-pays and deductibles. Combined with the talk is a viewing of the film “Fix-It,” which follows a small-business owner’s search for a way to provide affordable health insurance to his employees. Attendees will receive an informative packet, plus health care professionals will be on hand to answer questions.
The Rindge Meeting House is at 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For information, contact Ingalls Memorial Library at 899-3303 or info@ingallslibrary.com.