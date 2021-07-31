JAFFREY — The Jaffrey Public Library will host “Cyber Safety: How to Stay Connected and Protected,” a free workshop presented by the AARP, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m.
This will be a hybrid event, with the presenters on Zoom, but the audience will have the option to attend via Zoom at home, or as a group in the library, with the librarians handling the tech side.
Online fraud is a serious and growing threat. The AARP N.H. Speakers Bureau program on cyber safety will arm people with the tools needed to spot and avoid online fraud and scams. In this 45-minute session, participants will learn six steps they can take to keep their information personal and secure when online.
For more information or to register, call the library at 532-7301.