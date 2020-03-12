The Monadnock Food Co-op will host a free “Vitamins (and Minerals) for Vegans” workshop on Wednesday, March 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
“A plant-based style of eating can support optimal health, but it does require some thoughtful planning to ensure a well-balanced overall diet,” said workshop instructor and dietician Cynthia Knipe. “Vegans, in particular, need to give special attention to essential nutrients in their daily meal planning. In this workshop, we will look at the nutrients of concern, the delicious foods that contain them, and discuss how to assure you are getting those nutrients into daily meals and snacks.”
While this workshop is free, registration is required. Call 283-5401, or visit https://monadnockfood.coop/event/vitamins-for-vegans/.