As coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change quickly, AARP Foundation is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission. A top priority is ensuring the protection of people who are most at risk, including Tax-Aide volunteers and taxpayers. Therefore, AARP Foundation is suspending Tax-Aide services beginning until further notice.
AARP Foundation will continue to assess whether to resume this service in some or all 49 sites in the Granite State. Call 888-227-7669 for updates about the status of Tax-Aide sites.