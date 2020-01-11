American House hosts activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Sunday, Jan 12: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernard; 9:30 a.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 2 p.m., horse derby; 3:30 p.m., performance by Cathy Martin; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Monday, Jan. 13: All-day massage therapist; 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, mini-golf, voter registration; 11 a.m., strolling club; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., Men’s Group; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:45 p.m., cribbage, strength and resistance; 2:30 p.m., Wits and Wagers; 3 p.m., bell choir; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., Catholic Rosary and Communion, coffee and chat, bag toss, shopping bus to Hannaford; 11 a.m., circuit training; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, Wii Bowling; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures, Women’s Group; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, Jan. 16: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:15 a.m., hearing presentation; 10:30 a.m., balloon volleyball, coffee and chat, barber; 11 a.m., strolling club, 1 p.m., bingo; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance, 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., documentary night.
Friday, Jan. 17: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., circuit training; 11:30 a.m., Lunch Bunch at Audrey’s; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., “Name That Tune;” 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, Jan. 18: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., “Wii Wheel of Fortune;” 11 a.m., horseshoes; 1 p.m., bingo; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Millstream (Hinsdale) Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, Jan. 13: Barbecued chicken breast, hot German potato salad, green beans, vanilla yogurt fruit fluff
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Swedish steak with mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes with sour cream, Caribbean blend vegetables, applesauce
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Oven-fried chicken breast, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, Clementine
Thursday, Jan. 16: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, winter squash, pumpkin cookie
Friday, Jan. 17: Baked cheese lasagna, rollettes with meat sauce, spinach, pineapple chunks
Age In Motion
programs continue
Age In Motion is an exercise program designed for older adults. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance.
Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Community Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.
Zumba Gold
winter session
Zumba Gold classes will be held at the Keene Recreation Center, Washington Street, Keene, through Jan. 20.
The four-week session is held in the gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is an aerobic dance class designed for older adults and beginners using Latin and pop music. Beginners are welcome and may attend the first class free. Cost is $24 for 8 classes. The instructor is Pam Durkin.
To register, call 357-8296 or visit the Keene Recreation Center website at https://keeneparks.recdesk.com/.
Meals, activities
in Bellows Falls
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Fridays from 9-9:45 a.m.
Tai chi level II: Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m.
Knit and Stitch group: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: Meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: Every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games.
Cribbage games
offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jan Lecuyer at 354-3255.