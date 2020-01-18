The AARP Tax-Aide program will again provide free tax preparation and e-filing in the Monadnock Region. Assistance is provided for low- and moderate-income taxpayers who must file a tax return. IRS certified counselors will be available to assist all taxpayers regardless of age, with special attention given to those over age 50. AARP membership is not required.
Those who would like assistance should bring all W-2’s, 1099’s and any other information concerning their taxes. A picture ID and Social Security information is required, as well as a Social Security card for each dependent. The taxpayer should also bring a copy of last year’s return and any information regarding health care insurance for the 2018 tax year, as required by the Affordable Care Act.
All tax-aide sites are manned by local volunteers trained and certified by the IRS to prepare and e-file tax returns.
The following local sites will be open beginning in early February by appointment only. Schedule appointments online at nhtaxhelp.org or dial 211.
Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road: Mondays from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St.: Tuesdays from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St.: Thursdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
New Ipswich Library, 6 Main St., New Ipswich, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Chamberlin Free Public Library, 46 Main St., Greenville, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.