Bulletin board, published daily, lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Saturday, Nov. 23.
Holiday fairs, events
Thanksgiving Farm Fare, a local food and farmer event, vendors selling high quality products including fresh local turkeys, meats, veggies, cheeses, ready-to-eat meals, pottery, ornaments, artisan gifts, plus cooking demonstrations, free and open to the public, 9 a.m., Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. Information: 357-7278, jdavenson@stonewallfarm.org
Thanksgiving Traditions: Hearth Cooking, learn about the history of Thanksgiving in America, traditional Thanksgiving recipes, learn about daily life in the 1830s, free admission, 10 a.m., The Phoenix Mill House, behind the Monadnock Center, 19 Grove St, Peterborough.
Brattleboro Winter Farmers' Market, an indoor diverse farmers market open every Saturday through March, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church Building, 80 Flat St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-869-2141, farmersmarket@postoilsolutions.org
Christmas Fair, featuring a basket raffle, wreaths, swags, decorations, holiday bake sale, homemade corn chowder, 9 a.m., First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Christmas on the Pond and Christmas Around the Bend, hosted by the Women's Fellowship of Christian Services, a large selection of holiday gifts, live music, music throughout the day, food available, 9 a.m., 2 Church St., Marlow. Information: 446-4383, gmleves@worldpath.net
Gilsum Ladies Aid Holiday Fair, handcrafted gifts, holiday decor, stocking stuffers, home-baked pies, breads, cookies, doughnuts, coffee, hot lunch, desserts, raffle tables, 9 a.m., Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main St., Gilsum. Information: 357-2245, pengwnandco@yahoo.com
Holiday Craft Fair, 20 vendors offering fresh greens, wreaths, handcrafted gifts, maple syrup, bake sale, lunch, fresh cranberries, pies, 9 a.m., Chesterfield Town Hall, Route 63, Chesterfield. Information: traceyjborden@gmail.com
Holiday Fair, 9 a.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, Elm and Westminster Streets, Walpole. Information: 756-4533.
Holiday Stroll, Peterborough town churches host craft fairs, find crafts, live music, pancake breakfast, lunch, baked goods, 9 a.m., Peterborough.
Holly Berry Fair, hosted by the Federated Church of Marlborough, two floors filled with fresh greens, wreaths, arrangements, baked goods, fudge, crafts, jewelry, continental breakfast, lunch featuring a selection of soups, chowder, chili and sandwiches, 9 a.m., Marlborough Community House, 160 Main St., Marlborough. Information: 876-3863, debr@myfairpoint.net
Meetings, classes
Community Forum: My DNA Story, 4:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main Street, Dublin.
Food Pantry, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield, Mass.
Andrew Wichland signing "Wild Hearts: Divided", author Andrew Wichland talks about and signs his new book, the second book in the Wild Hearts series, 2 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Emerald St., Keene.
"Keene Through Time," Eric Stanway and Alan Rumrill discuss their book, "Keene Through Time," 4 p.m., Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Emerald St., Keene.
Knitting Circle, New and experienced knitters as well as other handcrafters are welcome, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us
Knitting/Fiber Circle open to all crafts and abilities, 10 a.m. to noon, Harrisville Designs Retail Store, 4 Mill Alley, Harrisville. Information: 827-3996, hdretail@harrisville.com
Murdock Whitney & Isaac Morse House Ghost Hunt, explore two haunted and historical locations, 8 p.m., Winchendon Historical Society, 151 Front St, Winchendon, Mass.
NaNoWriMo: Come Write In, writers around the globe take on the challenge of writing a 50,000-word novel in just 30 days in celebration of National Novel Writing Month, 10 a.m., Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 532-7301, aconnolly@townofjaffrey.com
Prenatal Yoga, no yoga experience necessary, practice postures and breathing techniques, bring a yoga mat, six-week sessions, $60 per session by check or money order made out to Cheshire Medical Center on the day of the first class, 9 a.m., Cheshire Medical Center, 580 Court St., Keene.
Saturday Stories, a drop-in program for children ages 1-5, seasonal crafts, stories and snacks available, along with activities for older siblings, 10:30 a.m., Richmond Public Library, 19 Winchester Road, Richmond. Information: 239-6164, library@richmondnh.us
The Truth About Vaccines, noon to 2:30 p.m. Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro. Information: 802-376-3108
Young Birders Club: Birding Plum Island, join hawk watch coordinator Phil Brown and Harris Center naturalist Susie Spikol for an exciting day of bird watching on Plum Island, Mass., one of the best birding areas in the Northeast, participants should bring binoculars, lunch, drinks, warm clothes, meet at Plum Island, 10 a.m. Information: 525-3499.