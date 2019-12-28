Bulletin Board lists upcoming events in the region open to the public. For best bets in the world of arts and entertainment, check out the calendar in the Spotlight section of ELF every Thursday. Events and activities listed below take place Monday, Dec. 30.
Baby & Me, storytime for children up to 36 months old, songs, rhymes, bounces, a board book read aloud, 45 minutes of informal playtime, older siblings welcome, 10:30 a.m., Wheeler Memorial Library, 49 East Main St., Orange, Mass. 978-544-2495, ext. 103, jsullivan-flynn@orangelib.org.
Business Strategy and Growth Coaching, one-hour session to teach business owners how to plan for growth, manage their growing operation, and refine their strategies, with Wink Faulkner, no cost, 8 a.m., The Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene.
Coffee & Conversation, 9 a.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin.
Dance Fitness with Deb, bring indoor sneakers, $10/class or $28/4 weeks or $35/8 weeks, 5:30 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main St., Dublin. fredebg@myfairpoint.net
Girl Scout Meeting, 6 p.m., Marlborough Community House, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough.
Tai Chi, for continuing students only, 5 p.m., 118 Elliot St, Brattleboro. sgelfan@longrivertaichi.org, sgelfan@rcn.com, 413-549-2077, 413-335-6181.
Word Café, suggested donation $5-10, 9 to 11 a.m., Word House/Catherine Dianich Gruver Gallery, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. www.wordhousebrattleboro.com
Events and activities listed below take place Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Blood Drive, hosted by American Red Cross, 10 a.m., Peterborough Town Library, 2 Concord St., Peterborough.
Children’s Bowling at Brattleboro Bowl, $8 per bowler includes bowling, shoes, yogurt and cider, 2 to 4 p.m., Brattleboro Bowl, 865 Putney Road, Brattleboro.
Free Ice Skating, indoor skating rink at Living Memorial Park, door prizes, hot chocolate, skate rentals $3, 6 p.m., Nelson Withington Skating Facility, 61 Guilford St., Brattleboro.
Genealogy @ the Library, led by Karla MacLeod, free access to Ancestry.com, 6:30 p.m., Ingalls Memorial Library, 203 Main St., Rindge. 899-3303, donna.straitiff@gmail.com.
Noon Year’s Eve Party, all ages welcome, 11:30 a.m., Keene Public Library, Heberton Hall, 60 Winter St., Keene.
Putney Meditates, Putney Public Library, 55 Main St, Putney, Vt. 802-579-5524, emilypeyton2012@gmail.com.
Teen Party, substance-free teen party includes games, food and a countdown frenzy, event is free, 6 p.m., The Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, 17 Flat St., Brattleboro.
Yoga Locally, Vinyasa yoga, $5-15 donation, proceeds go to Food Connects, Women’s Freedom Center, Turning Point of Windham County and Windham Child Care Association, 5 to 6:30 p.m., 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. 802-579-6613, yogalocally@gmail.com.