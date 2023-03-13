The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire will announce its initial electric rates Monday afternoon.
The announcement is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. in the Nashua City Hall, during which the coalition will release an electric rate that is expected to be lower than the default rate offered by the state’s electric utilities.
A community power arrangement works through a municipal government or collective, instead of a utility company, sourcing electricity for local consumers. The municipality has more control over the power supply, giving them the opportunity to seek lower-cost or greener options. A utility would continue to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
This is an initial wave of a new power program, aimed at lowering the price of electricity bills and beginning the journey to sustainable energy. Enfield, Exeter, Hanover, Harrisville, Lebanon, Nashua, Peterborough, Plainfield, Rye and Walpole are the towns receiving this new deal, according to a Thursday news release from the coalition.
The announcement will cover beginning rates for May and will extend until the end of July. After that point, towns will have an option to reevaluate their power choices.
Henry Herndon, who helped found the coalition, said there is a committee that works to bargain for these new electricity rates. He said this new partnership is called a power agency model in which the coalition will act as the full service energy supplier for the member towns as a nonprofit power agency.
"All of the revenue from the sale of electricity is controlled by the towns,” Herndon said. “So, rather than buying power from a private supplier and that supplier is collecting all of the net revenue and profit, these communities actually get to collect their own revenue and profit.”
He added that this will help communities adjust their own rates over time and ensures rate stability over time. It also allows these members to invest back into their own communities.
As of Sunday evening, Herndon was unable to share if the rates among the 10 towns will all be the same.
Residents of these 10 communities will see lower electric bills come May, when the nonprofit takes over as the default electricity provider. Each of these communities will have the ability to control where their power is sourced from, while the local electric distribution utilities will continue to operate the power grid, according to the news release.
Many other New Hampshire towns and cities, such as Keene, have also begun the process of launching their own programs in the coming months and years to have the same resident control over electricity. Thirty communities have voted to join the coalition and are already in the process of trying to launch their own community power programs, according to the news release.
Harrisville first announced the launch of its community power plan in February, after the N.H. Public Utilities Commission approved the program.
Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire was chosen for Peterborough because the town’s power committee, created in 2021, liked that the organization had a goal of improving electricity rates and wanted to strive for renewable power, according to Joel Huberman, co-chair of the town’s community power committee.
Huberman said Peterborough passed a resolution hoping for 100 percent renewable electricity for the town by 2030.
“And we’re certainly going to try to get there,” Huberman said.
As part of the first wave of this program, Huberman said the committee feels proud to take part.
“We also feel that we are pioneering, not just Peterborough that’s pioneering, it’s all the other nine additional entities that are in what CPCNH calls 'wave one,' ” Huberman said.
He said he is expecting residents to be interested in taking advantage of choosing their own power. He added that Peterborough Community Power will have its own website with information about rates and how to opt up or down and in or out of the program.
Andrew Maneval, a member of Harrisville’s community power committee, said the options created in terms of renewable energy have been widely supported. He added he hopes it spreads to other communities.
“I hope people get on board with the idea of community power and local control it gives to towns and people within the towns,” Maneval said.
