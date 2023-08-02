SWANZEY —The 83rd annual Cheshire Fair arises on the grounds in Swanzey this week, as vendors, crews and volunteers converge amidst a haze of dust and clanging metal, assembling the booths and rides for the four-day-long event.
A merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, massive pirate ship and other rides dot the landscape, as Deb Wojtkielewicz zooms on her golf cart between equipment trailers and wandering workers.
“A lot of this wasn’t even here this morning,” she said Tuesday, pointing to the rides.
Fiesta Shows, the company in charge of the midway that features rides and games, arrived Sunday after concluding a run at the North Haverhill Fair, and vendors have been pulling in since then.
The Cheshire Fair, which will be held Thursday to Sunday off Route 12 in Swanzey, will bring together animal shows, agriculture and craft competitions, live music, food, carnival rides and games. It will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and will close at 8 p.m. Sunday. The midway rides will open at noon each day.
Wojtkielewicz, the Cheshire Fair's vice president, is also the lot manager this year and is tasked with supervising vendors. She said her golf cart's odometer clocked around 50 miles on Monday, and she still has several days to go.
Wojtkielewicz and others volunteer their time to make sure the event runs smoothly, usually taking a week off their jobs to put it on. Because of continued support and efforts of the volunteer team, Wojtkielewicz thinks this year is shaping up to be a good one, with a mix of new and established vendors and attractions.
“We’ve got vendors who have been here 20 to 40 years, some of them,” she said. “We also have a lot of new ones this year.”
Visitors will find booths for political parties and candidates as well as new offerings in the culinary realm. In addition to the classic fair foods such as fried dough, cotton candy and sausage, Wojtkielewicz said there will be an international section of food offerings featuring Thai, Jamaican, Polish and other foods.
One new attraction will be the Northeast Kingdom Express, an 18-seater trackless train that will transport visitors to three stations around the grounds.
“They really make the fair,” she said of the vendors. “I’m kind of like the hospitality person," Wojtkielewicz said, explaining her role in assisting vendors and coordinating the location of all booths.
At the administration office Tuesday, phones rang every few minutes, and a man in a neon yellow safety vest arrived with a trailer of portable toilets.
Wojtkielewicz said she expects 20,000 to 25,000 people to attend the fair over the four day event.
It is action items like placing portable toilets, ensuring a supply of water and electricity that many people overlook, but Wojtkielewicz and her team prepare for it all year.
“We’re already starting for next year,” Wojtkielewicz said. “You have to start ahead.”
She unfurled a large piece of butcher paper across her desk and consulted it as she spoke.
The paper was inked with boxes, numbers and names, specifying the square footage and types of vendor booths — a blueprint of the entire operation. But it’s also a kind of art, documenting daily changes and rearranging vendors as plans change, taking surrounding booths into context to avoid two similar food vendors sitting beside each other.
“The weather looks like it’s going to be in our favor, and everybody seems to be excited for it,” she said. “I think we’re going to have a great year.”
A "fair" mixing of new and old
The fair initially emerged from a Farmers' Field Day, an event promoting agriculture, held in 1935, according to Cheshire Fair's website.
A Cheshire Fair has been held most years since 1938, except for two years during World War II and in 2020 because of COVID. In 2021, the organizers held a smaller event called Ag Days, focusing solely on agricultural and kids activities, according to previous Sentinel reporting.
There’s no two-headed calf on display this year, an attraction reported by The Sentinel in 1945, nor a vehicle stunt thrill show advertised in a 1941 Sentinel paper as “Suicide Hayes and His Hell Riders.”
However, there is a fireworks show Thursday at 9:30 p.m., a 4x4 truck pull Saturday at 5 p.m. and a demolition derby Sunday at 5 p.m.
“Friday night, we have the Northeast Six Shooters coming in to do a show,” she said, adding that the event, featuring riders on horseback, will be held at 5 p.m. “That’s mounted riders, shooting.”
The demolition derby is being run by the fair this year rather than being sponsored by an outside organization, Wojtkielewicz said. It features a $5,000 prize, and competitors can enter by filling out a form on the fair’s website.
Holding true to its roots, Wojtkielewicz said the agriculture and livestock shows will be plentiful.
“We have oxen, we have dairy and beef, we have the horse shows, we have sheep, we have goats. And then we have the horse pulls, the ox pulls,” she said. “And then we have all the exhibits down in the 4-H building. So, we have grange exhibits, needlework, photography, vegetables, flowers.”
The agricultural aspect, the fair's foundation since the beginning, is the most "important" part of the weekend, according to Wojtkielewicz.
“A lot of people don’t know where their food comes from — how the food gets where it gets. And that’s part of our mission ... to not only educate people on that, but help to sustain it and get more people interested in it.”
Parking is free all four days, and general admission costs $12. Active and retired military veterans receive free admission with an ID all weekend, while kids 11 and under get free admission Thursday, and seniors who are 62 and older get in free on Sunday.
