Top Glove Corp., the world’s largest rubber gloves maker, posted a record first-quarter profit as the coronavirus pandemic continued to drive demand for protective equipment.
Net income jumped to 2.38 billion ringgit ($584 million) in the three months ended November, from 111.4 million ringgit in the year-ago period. Revenue almost quadrupled to 4.76 billion ringgit, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Top Glove and its peers have been one of the hottest pandemic trades of 2020, with their shares scaling to records as they rode on an extraordinary boom in demand for protective gear amid the pandemic.
The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines next year won’t hurt demand for medical gloves as people administering the shots will need protection, the company said, as it set aside 10 billion ringgit to expand capacity by 100 billion pieces over five years.
Top Glove also allocated 100 million ringgit for workers’ housing following the spread of infections at its plants last month that prompted the government to order the company to shut 28 of its factories. The outbreak capped Top Glove’s gains this year, with the stock tumbling 17 percent in November, the biggest monthly drop since January 2016, as the company said some deliveries could be delayed by up to four weeks.
“In the short run, investors will need to be pay attention to the impact of the closures of factories and potential fines or penalties for living conditions of their workers on the company’s earnings,” said Chua Zhu Lian, investment director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. in Kuala Lumpur. “Overall, Top Glove should continue benefiting from the higher average selling prices,” he said, adding new entrants into the business will eventually increase supply.
The company proposed an interim dividend of 16.5 sen per share. The stock slid 3.5 percent to end at 6.84 ringgit as investors including Chua said the record earnings had already been factored into the price. The shares have surged more than 300 percent this year.
Markets around the world have been given a series of boosts in recent weeks by vaccine news from pharmaceutical firms including Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc. Top Glove said demand for gloves won’t revert to pre-pandemic level because of rising awareness of hygiene.