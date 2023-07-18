20230719-LOC-Marlborough teacher

Marlborough School teacher Christopher Clauss will be aboard the Ocean Exploration Trust’s Nautilus as part of a two-week fellowship.

 Courtesy

Christopher Clauss, a Marlborough School science teacher sets sail this week to aid other researchers in filling existing gaps in maps that trace the Eastern Pacific Ocean within and outside of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone. Clauss will be aboard the Ocean Exploration Trust’s Exploration Vessel named Nautilus.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.