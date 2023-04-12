New Hampshire will deploy more than 700 public overdose reversal kits across the state, thought to be the first large-scale effort of its kind in the country.

In an initiative announced Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services will partner with the state’s 13 regional public health networks, the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition, and Recovery Friendly Workplace to distribute “NaloxBoxes” in all 10 counties.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.