Many local farmers have worried about keeping their businesses afloat since a major freeze event in May triggered devastating crop loss across the Northeast. Now, New Hampshire growers can apply for federal support following a U.S. Department of Agriculture natural disaster designation.

The USDA Farm Service Agency is offering emergency loans of up to $500,000 — with a 3.75 percent interest rate — for impacted farmers to help with recovery efforts, like replacing damaged equipment or refinancing debts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.