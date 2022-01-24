The Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) recently announced that it has received a new grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to help protect native turtles.
CRC will use the grant to fund a project to protect wood turtles and spotted turtles with assistance from The Orianne Society (TOS), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of reptiles, amphibians and the ecosystems they inhabit. The project will focus on landowner outreach and site assessment.
Wood turtles have suffered population declines due to illegal collecting, development, agriculture and stream alterations, according to the news release. CRC and TOS will work with federal and state agency partners in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts to find willing landowners and sites that will lead to improving working lands, water quality and wood turtle habitat in the Connecticut River watershed.
“Wood and Spotted Turtles thrive in environments with clean water, but they need space to roam on land as well, so improving habitat connectivity between land and water benefits them greatly,” Kiley Briggs, Director of Conservation with The Orianne Society, said. “This not only helps rare turtles, but also creates habitat for other fish and wildlife, cleanses the water, and improves recreational opportunities. Farm Bill conservation programs also promote agricultural sustainability. Programs like this are a win for everybody.”