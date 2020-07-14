Jennifer-Lynn Neumann and Vincent Raymond Morey, both of Keene, announce their wedding engagement.
Neumann is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Louis Neumann of Portland, Conn. A graduate of Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn. and Keene State College, the bride-to-be is employed as a special education teacher in Bellows Falls.
Morey is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Duval of Concord and Mr. and Mrs. Brian Morey of Merrimack. Morey is a graduate of Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua and Keene State College.