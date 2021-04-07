NELSON — After the school district postponed its annual meeting from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents will consider this year’s warrant, including a $2.3 million budget proposal, at the meeting Saturday.
Here’s a look at the Nelson School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The district’s proposed $2,282,201 operating budget is $77,993, or 3.5 percent, higher than the $2,204,208 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles:
Adding $25,000 to the district’s Special Education/Middle and High School Tuition Expendable Trust Fund, using money from any unassigned fund balance available at the end of the current fiscal year.
Expanding the purpose of this trust fund to cover unanticipated special education tuition for elementary school students, as well. This article requires a two-thirds majority vote.
Adding $5,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund, using money from any unassigned fund balance available at the end of the current fiscal year.
Contested races: None
School district meeting: The Nelson School District annual meeting will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Nelson Elementary School multi-purpose room. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district has postponed voting for school district officers to July 13, when polls will be open at Nelson Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.