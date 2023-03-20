20230320-LOC-Nelson1

Sun streamed through the windows of Nelson Town Hall on Saturday morning, where 59 voters gathered for the annual town meeting.

 Jack Rooney / Sentinel Staff

the article as originally submitted would at least give the town an opportunity to move forward with the project this year.

“If we do pass this article at this meeting, it will give us the opportunity to realize the environmental and financial gains provided by the project now, not a year from now,” Upton said. “… The t-crossing and i-dotting Lisa mentioned should be extremely straightforward at this point.”

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.