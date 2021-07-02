Today's games
North Adams @ Sanford 4 p.m.
North Shore @ Keene 6:30 p.m.
Upper @ Vermont 6:30 p.m.
Newport @ Bristol 6:30 p.m.
North Adams @ Sanford 6:30 p.m.
Danbury @ Valley 7:05 p.m.
We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Thank you for supporting The Keene Sentinel.