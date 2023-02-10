no mistake, this week was a reckoning.

Despite a successful midseason coaching change and a winning record, the Nets were ultimately unable to appease their superstar headliners after years of misguided efforts at catering to their whims. By failing so spectacularly, the Brooklyn experiment proved the importance of an experienced owner, an empowered front office and a coach capable of playing both good cop and bad cop. Together, Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash ceded too much power and authority to their superstars, creating an environment that ultimately alienated Durant, Irving and James Harden.

