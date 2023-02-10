Despite a successful midseason coaching change and a winning record, the Nets were ultimately unable to appease their superstar headliners after years of misguided efforts at catering to their whims. By failing so spectacularly, the Brooklyn experiment proved the importance of an experienced owner, an empowered front office and a coach capable of playing both good cop and bad cop. Together, Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash ceded too much power and authority to their superstars, creating an environment that ultimately alienated Durant, Irving and James Harden.
The path back to relevance will take years for the boom-or-bust Nets, who previously went through an extended rebuilding effort after a failed blockbuster trade for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Plus, there’s a looming question: Will high-level free agents or disgruntled stars have interest in signing with the Nets after seeing how badly this era backfired?
Phoenix Suns (winners)
The Suns sacrificed an enormous amount of draft capital and a quality wing in Bridges, and their immediate future will hinge on questions about Durant’s ability to stay healthy and avoid age-related decline as he progress through his mid-30s. Even so, he is the type of player worth a mountain of unprotected first-round picks. Rudy Gobert, Dejounte Murray and even Donovan Mitchell can’t swing a team’s fortunes as dramatically as Durant, who was delivering an MVP-caliber season before his knee sprain last month.
To be clear, Phoenix has never had a more accomplished player than Durant, and this deal could surpass the 1992 trade for Charles Barkley as the most consequential in franchise history. Durant not only gives the Suns a chance to claim their first championship, but he should reverse the backsliding that has afflicted the team since the 2021 NBA Finals. Durant’s presence will remove the pressure on Paul to be anything more than a facilitator and ensure that Booker won’t get stranded as a solo star down the road.
Western Conference
contenders (losers)
Irving said Wednesday night that he welcomed the forthcoming competition with Durant’s Suns, but it’s unclear whether the Western Conference’s top seeds will feel the same way after a major influx of talent from the East. The Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings entered the trade deadline as the West’s top three seeds yet mostly watched as the Mavericks and Suns added Irving and Durant, respectively.
While the Mavericks still must prove they can defend at a playoff-quality level, Durant will be a nightmare matchup for the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Kings, who all lack clear Durant-stoppers with the necessary length and experience to make his life difficult. Meanwhile, the West’s top seeds made only minor moves themselves, as Denver added backup center Thomas Bryant from the Lakers and the Grizzlies snagged sharpshooter Luke Kennard from the Clippers. Despite an unusual amount of conference parity, no one will be sailing through to the West finals this year.
Eastern Conference
contenders (winners)
Just as the West got tougher, the path for the East’s top teams got a touch easier with Durant and Irving exiting. The Boston Celtics have dominated the Nets over the last year-plus, but avoiding a playoff rematch with Durant is a nice bonus during what has been a stellar season. The Milwaukee Bucks know firsthand how difficult Durant can be in a tight series, and the Philadelphia 76ers lacked the frontcourt defensive personnel to cleanly match up with him. Those concerns won’t matter now until the Finals.
All three teams, by the way, made minor deals to tweak their rotations: Boston landed stretch big man Mike Muscala, Milwaukee added defensive-minded forward Jae Crowder and Philadelphia shipped out Matisse Thybulle in a multi-team trade for the younger and longer Jalen McDaniels.
Los Angeles Lakers (winners)
Westbrook’s strong personality and gigantic contract have had a stranglehold on the Lakers since his 2021 arrival. The experiment of pairing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook was doomed from the start, and it wound up having so many hidden costs — including Frank Vogel’s departure, the need to sign a rotation cast of veterans to minimum contracts and the pent-up frustration experienced by James and Davis.
Moving on from Westbrook will be addition by subtraction, in large part because it will allow the Lakers to better balance their financial commitments with only two stars on their books. In a series of moves, the Lakers shuffled their roster by adding D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba while sending out Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a future first-round pick. The new-look Lakers may or may not have enough time to pull together for a postseason run, but they appear to have done enough to stave off the hopelessness that was setting in following a string of recent losses. A cloud was lifted on Thursday.
