LOS ANGELES — It was a fastball that ran right into his bat, the kind of pitch you dream about in the backyard growing up, with the bases juiced and everything riding on whatever happens next. So Howie Kendrick used it to make Washington baseball history. He used it to hit a grand slam, shattering a tie in the 10th inning at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, sending the Washington Nationals deeper into October than they’ve ever been before. That’s what he did.
It came at 9:23 p.m. in Los Angeles, on the ninth night of October, marking the exact moment that pushed the Nationals past the first round of the postseason. Finally. They beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-3, in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, and this is what an exorcism looks like on a baseball field: four players trotting slowly around the bases while Joe Kelly shook his head on the mound. Their teammates spilled onto the dugout, stumbling onto the dirt, smiling and screaming and soon smacking Kendrick on the back once he crossed the plate. Then Kendrick hugged Manager Dave Martinez, his helmet torn off his bald head, his fists clenched and his shoulders shaking because this run wasn’t going to end like all the others.
And there was later that final sound, an eerie quiet inside Dodger Stadium, ushering the Nationals into a cramped clubhouse that they’d soak with Champagne and beer. The offense did little against Dodgers starter Walker Buehler for 6 2/3 innings. Then came back-to-back homers for Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto off Clayton Kershaw in the eighth, tying the game in two pitches, only setting up Kendrick to change, well, everything with one swing.
History wasn’t on the Nationals’ side until the end, even after momentum flipped, even after Rendon and Soto made it OK to believe that this year could offer a new script. It never is once the calendar flips to autumn. The Nationals had been to the playoffs in four of the last eight years — 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017 — but never punched past the division series. Three of those defeats came in do-or-die Game 5s. Each one built the narrative that this club shrinks whenever the stakes grow.
But this year was different. The Nationals weren’t favored against the 106-win Dodgers. They had house money and Stephen Strasburg on the mound. They’ve had to win for months now, or so they believed, ever since they sunk to 19-31 and chose to fight instead of fold.
“We have been through this since May 24,” Martinez said Wednesday afternoon, nodding to the lowest point of the regular season, knowing full well that nothing’s like facing elimination on the road. “We have been playing playoff games since May 24.”
Strasburg was the key at the beginning. He entered with a 0.64 ERA in 28 postseason innings. He lifted the Nationals here by throwing three scoreless innings in the wild-card game, then was dominant in a Game 2 win on this field. He, along with Scherzer, was why the Nationals ever pushed the Dodgers to the brink.
But he wilted, if only a bit, when the Nationals most needed him to be flaw-free. His third pitch was smacked by Joc Pederson for a double off the wall. His eighth pitch was crushed by Max Muncy, who crushed the Nationals all series, for a two-run homer. His 24th was rocked by Kiké Hernández, this one a solo shot, and Hernandez revved the crowd while rounding third.
And Strasburg stood in front of the mound, his stare blank, his glove frozen in the air as it waited for a new baseball. He couldn’t locate his curveball. That allowed the Dodgers to sit and feast on his diminished heat. Strasburg did settle in, blanking the Dodgers from the third inning to the sixth, and the Nationals inched onto the scoreboard when Soto singled in Rendon in the sixth.
Strasburg, Tanner Rainey and Patrick Corbin then held the two-run deficit in place. Buehler walked Trea Turner on his 117th and final pitch to put the tying run on base in the seventh. But Kershaw needed just three pitches to discard Eaton and end the threat. Then Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts kept Kershaw in. Then Rendon took Kershaw deep to lead off the eighth. Then Soto followed with a bigger blast that knotted the score.
Soto fanned his arms out as he rounded first, looking like a human airplane, lurching his teammates awake with one wing of his bat. The ballpark settled into a hush. The faint noise was Kershaw being booed off the field. Kenta Maeda struck out the next three batters he faced, settling the danger, but the Dodgers didn’t use it as a springboard ahead. Corbin turned in a disastrous relief appearance during the Game 3 loss. He followed it by recording four outs to keep the game tied. Daniel Hudson followed with three more outs to force extra innings.
That’s when the Nationals lineup really clicked. Adam Eaton worked a full-count walk against the erratic Kelly. Rendon smacked a double. The Dodgers intentionally walked Soto, bringing Kendrick up, and that’s when the 36-year-old went 410 feet over the center field fence. He had had a rough series to that point. He had three errors. He grounded into a double play to kill a rally in the sixth on Wednesday night. But baseball has a way of offering another chance.
These Nationals know that better than anyone. They learned it when they turned their season around in late May. They learned it when they were four outs away from losing the wild-card game last week. And they learned it again right here, in the exact kind of night that has always slipped away from them, but tilted in their favor because Kendrick had the decisive swing.
Now they head to St. Louis to play the Cardinals to see what magic may be left. Now they’ll test their fate all over again.