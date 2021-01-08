Robert Williams tests positive for COVID
An NBA source confirmed a published report that Celtics center Robert Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, and will be in quarantine for a minimum of seven days. Williams, who played in Wednesday’s win in Miami, is currently asymptomatic, according to the source, who added that the Celtics center is believed to have been tested soon after catching the virus. If so, Williams would have been infected at some point during the Celtics’ just-completed four-game road trip.
Grant Williams and Tristan Thompson are also in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, and will be in quarantine for at least seven days as part of contact tracing guidelines, after it was determined that each player sat next to Robert Williams on the Celtics bench for at least 15 minutes.
Irwin Rivera charged with attempted murder
UFC fighter Irwin Rivera has been charged with attempted murder in south Florida after police said he confessed to stabbing his two sisters in a near-deadly attack he allegedly blamed on a “higher power.”
The suspect told cops that he went into a guest bedroom where his sisters were sleeping early Thursday morning and “began stabbing them” with a brass knuckle knife, police wrote in an arrest affidavit.
The victims survived the brutal assault, but authorities said one of them had two collapsed lungs while the other sustained multiple stab wounds to her face, back, arms and hands.
Rivera was charged with two counts of attempted murder and is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.