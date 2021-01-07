Trevor Lawrence confirms NFL draft decision
The news that has been expected for some time is finally official. Trevor Lawrence is turning pro.
Clemson’s star quarterback confirmed his NFL draft decision Wednesday morning in a video on Twitter. The 21-year-old is widely expected to selected No. 1 overall in April’s draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick.
Lawrence was a three-year starter at Clemson, leading the Tigers to the national title in 2018 as a freshman and helping Clemson reach the College Football Playoff each of his three years.
Lawrence finishes his career as the all-time winningest quarterback in school history. He went 34-2 as a starter.
Gordon Hayward sets a career-high in points
Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points, as the Charlotte Hornets held off the Atlanta Hawks, 102-94, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Hayward signed a $120 million, four-year contract, becoming the Hornets’ top free-agent acquisition since one-time All-NBA center Al Jefferson. Hayward’s prior career high was 39.
Lloyd, Rapinoe, others called up to USWNT
Former world players of the year Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe are among the 27 women called up Wednesday for the national soccer team’s first training camp of 2021, but captain Alex Morgan will not participate after testing positive for COVID-19.
The two-week training camp will open Saturday in Orlando, Fla., and will conclude with two matches against Colombia on Jan. 18 and Jan. 22, part of coach Vlatko Andonovski’s preparations for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.