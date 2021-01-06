Ohio State AD says CFP still on
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith on Tuesday pushed back against speculation over a possible postponement of the College Football Playoff championship game due to a rise in coronavirus cases within the Buckeyes’ program, saying the final remains on schedule for Monday night.
Smith offered the comments in response to published reports that said playoff officials have held discussions surrounding a potential postponement of the title game to Jan. 18.
Reports from the outlets, which included Sports Illustrated, attributed the potential disruption to COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program.
The extent of an increase in positive cases at Ohio State is not well known. Citing privacy concerns, the school has declined to disclose testing numbers.
USWNT captain Alex Morgan contracts COVID
Alex Morgan, captain of the world champion U.S. women’s soccer team, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be called into the national team’s first training camp of 2021.
“Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays,” Morgan announced in a series of Twitter posts Tuesday. “We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon.”